Black River Valley Resources Group aids flood victims

REGION – Established as a group of community nonprofit agencies and organizations, Black River Valley Resources (BRVR) supports long term recovery for individuals and families affected by the July and December 2023 floods. Since its establishment, BRVR has successfully assisted many households with flood-related repairs, ensuring that families in our communities can recover and thrive. The mission of this group is to support longterm recovery and enhance community resilience.

The group identifies and assists recovery and reconstruction efforts of individuals and families residing in the communities of Belmont, Cavendish, Ludlow, Mount Holly, Plymouth, and Proctorsville. Members of the group include Black River Good Neighbor Services, Ludlow Emergency Management, Black River Action Team, Fletcher Memorial Library, Plymouth Town Clerk, Cavendish Baptist Church, Mount Holly Emergency Management, Cavendish Connects, and community advocates Melissa Rockhill and John Merrow.

With support from the Vermont Community Foundation, BRVR hired Melissa Rockhill as a home repair and construction coordinator to aid low- and moderate-income households whose primary residence was damaged by flood. Working closely with the organizations that comprise this group, along with the Long-Term Recovery Group, (LTRG) aligned with the State of Vermont Emergency Management and the State of Vermont Chief Recovery Officer, BRVP plans to make a tangible difference in the lives of those affected by the floods. The group works to identify, support, and assist in managing recovery and reconstruction efforts of individuals and families residing in the aforementioned communities.

Reconstruction and recovery from the July flooding continues, keeping the work of this group both intentional and significant. With the diverse collection of members, Black River Valley Resources maintains and tracks necessary information relating to ongoing flood repair, work, and need.

Community organizations are welcome to join BRVR in making a difference. Whether through volunteering, donations, or spreading the word, together, we can rebuild stronger than ever before. For information or assistance regarding any flood-related damage, please contact Krey Kellington, Black River Good Neighbor Services, at 802-228-3663.