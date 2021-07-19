Black River Senior Center summer activities are back

LUDLOW, Vt. – Summer is here and the activities at the Black River Senior Center are in full swing. Physical fitness activities include Tai Chi Mondays and Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. and Bone Builders Tuesdays and Thursdays at 10 a.m. At this time, classes are full, but please call for availability if interested.

Those who play Bridge meet after Bone Builders Thursdays at 11 a.m. Quilters meet at Fridays at 10 a.m. There is also a new addition to the schedule: Coffee and Cards Mondays from 1-3 p.m.

The exchange library is available mornings for anyone who would like to drop by. In addition, there is a big screen TV for viewing sports, the Olympics, and movies in an air-conditioned space.

There are two special events this month. On Thursday, July 22, from 3-5 p.m., join us for a movie and popcorn. The featured film is “Jaws,” a summer favorite. In addition, we will be hosting a barbecue Tuesday, July 27 at noon. Reservations are required, and a donation would be welcome. Make sure you get your reservation in soon!

Meals on Wheels is coordinated through the Senior Center so if you or someone you know would like that option, please feel free to call 802-228-7421.

Black River Valley Senior Center is located at 10 High Street. For more information, please call 802-228-7421 or check out our Facebook page. Please drop by and pick up a schedule and visit some of the activities going on this month. We are waiting for you!