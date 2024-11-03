LUDLOW, Vt. – Please join the next Black River Memory Cafe program on Nov. 14, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., at the United Church in Ludlow. Care providers without partners are always welcome. There will be several topics of discussion.

For care providers, there will be a presentation on protocol for 911 calls. Ludlow Ambulance staff will be present to describe the definition of crisis, when to make a 911 call, and what to expect.

Then, Joan Frangiose will share her experience with hospice and the impact it has had on her journey.

For care recipients, there will be activities with experienced and trained volunteers, live music with accomplished musician, Martha Mitchell, and Jasper, the friendly canine friend.

Healthy snacks will be available.

The Memory Cafe is a monthly program run by trained volunteers offering a safe and comfortable space where care providers and their loved ones can socialize, listen to music, play games, and enjoy other appropriate activities. It takes place on the second Thursday of every month, at the United Church of Ludlow, 48 Pleasant Street. For more information, contact Vicki or Krey at 802-228-3663.