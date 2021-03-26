Black River Good Neighbor Services, your community food shelf

LUDLOW, Vt. – As a longstanding local, nonprofit organization, Black River Good Neighbor Services is all about serving community. If you live in Ludlow, Mount Holly, Belmont, Cavendish, Proctorsville, or Plymouth we are your community’s resource for food and more.

The food shelf provides individuals and families with an abundance of fresh produce, vegetables, meat, bread, frozen foods and more, and can be used twice a month. Sign up is quick and easy – all can be done confidentially over the phone. Pickup is offered safely outside.

Several food programs are available through BRGNS food shelf. As a USDA Program provider, folks can pick up full bags of food including fresh fruit, vegetables and eggs, twice a month. A network member of the Vermont Food Bank, the food shelf participates in the federal nutrition program entitled “Commodities Supplemental Food Program” that offers free monthly boxes of food filled with canned fruits and vegetables, juice, cereal, pasta, cheese, shelf-stable milk, and canned meats.

A relatively new food program, “Everyone Eats” is now being offered. Local restaurants prepare meals to go that are handed out from the food shelf every Wednesday from 10 a.m. – noon. This program has been a huge success and continues to grow. It is available for all of our community members – Ludlow, Mount Holly, Belmont, Cavendish, Proctorsville, and Plymouth.

And, as always, financial assistance is available through Black River Good Neighbor Services. Help with rent, utilities, and heating and disaster relief assistance are all included.

Your community supports these services. Please help spread the word to those who may need a helping hand, an extra meal, or ongoing assistance with weekly groceries. The food shelf may be reached at 802-228-3663.