Black River Good Neighbor Services thanks Wright Construction

LUDLOW, Vt. – Looking ahead to the upcoming Thanksgiving Day holiday, Black River Good Neighbor Services food shelf extends an enormous thank you to Wright Construction Company for sponsoring “Stuff the Truck” food drive on behalf of our food shelf. This local company’s generosity really does go a long way in supporting our neighbors in need during this holiday season and for that we are most grateful.

Asking for food can be a humbling experience and as an organization that seeks to serve people in need within our community, we strive to make the experience as pleasant and dignified as possible. For many, receiving food that is not financially accessible, especially during the holiday season, can offer a huge relief, one that some of us may never have experienced.

Our food shelf hours are Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and information to use it is easily and confidentially gathered over the phone at 802-228-3663. We are here to help.