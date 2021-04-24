Black River Alumni Weekend canceled

LUDLOW, Vt. – Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the current restrictions regarding gatherings, we have canceled all activities for the 2021 Black River Alumni weekend. The safety of our alumni members is of upmost importance.

We welcome our newest members to the Alumni Association, the Class of 2020, and look forward to 2022, when we can all gather again with our classmates and friends. Please watch for your annual newsletter coming soon. Please remember to continue to support your Alumni Association by keeping your membership dues current. This allows us to continue to celebrate annually as well as continuing to support our local graduates with scholarships. Our scholarships are open to all graduating seniors who are a resident of Ludlow or Mount Holly. Please contact the Alumni Association if you are interested in applying.

If you or someone you know is not receiving correspondence, please contact us with their current mailing address either by email to blackriveralumni@gmail.com or this information can be mailed to us at P.O. Box 51, Ludlow, VT 05149.

Please continue to stay healthy and safe, and we look forward to gathering again in 2022.