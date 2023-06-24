Black River Alumni Association visits BRAM

LUDLOW, Vt. – On Saturday, June 10, the Black River Alumni Association celebrated the grand opening of the Black River High School exhibit at the Academy Museum. Former graduates viewed the exhibit, and enjoyed music as well as a great barbeque served up by our chefs John Murphy, Class of 1977; Jeff Strong, Class of 1978; and Dave Norton, Class of 1976. Bruno Brzoza, Class of 1970, was also on hand selling yearbooks and answering questions. Some visitors were found ringing the school bell to call everyone to class, and we were all fortunate to meet the most famous graduate of Black River Academy and our former President of the United States, Calvin Coolidge, who was in attendance to speak to all of us about his years at the academy. Incidentally, this year is the 100th anniversary of his swearing in as our 30th President.

The Alumni Association would like to thank the staff and volunteers from the Academy Museum and the Black River Senior Center (formerly the elementary school) for opening their doors for all to enjoy this event. If you were unable to attend this year’s event, you are encouraged to visit the museum to see the hard work by former students and faculty of Black River High School. The museum is open in the months of June, July, and August, Thursday – Saturday, from 12-4 p.m., and in the months of September and October on Friday and Saturday, from 12-4 p.m.