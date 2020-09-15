Black River Academy Museum to host fall outdoor fundraiser

LUDLOW, Vt. – Volunteers from the Black River Academy Museum in Ludlow will host a fall fundraiser at the Ludlow Green Saturday, Oct. 3, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Pies, soup, and raffle tickets will be available for purchase. The event will follow social distancing guidelines. Masks are required for all volunteers and visitors.

The Covid-19 pandemic forced BRAM officials to cancel and reconsider all originally planned programs and fundraiser for the 2020 season. Please consider supporting this important community organization. Membership information will also be available at the event.

The Black River Academy Museum preserves the history of the Ludlow area through education programs, exhibitions, and the stewardship of hundreds of artifacts. For more information, contact Executive Director Georgia Brehm at 802-228-5050.