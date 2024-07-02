Black River Academy Museum raffle and thanks

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Black River Academy Museum (BRAM) is selling raffle tickets for a quilted wall hanging designed by Susan Damone for one of our fundraisers. These raffle tickets can be purchased at the museum, Aubuchon Hardware, The Eatery, The Book Nook, and/or at Hair by Paula. In addition, you could ask any board member if interested.

We are very thankful and most appreciative to these businesses for their support, and are glad we live in a community where people are willing to help one another.

Lastly, we would like to thank Aggie Sheldon for selling 23 raffle tickets for us. We are indebted to you for your help.

The drawing for the raffle ticket is Aug. 24, so purchase your tickets now.