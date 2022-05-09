Birding on the Farm workshop

WALPOLE, N.H. – This spring, the Cheshire County Conservation District in partnership with the Antioch Bird Club, USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service, Windham County Natural Resources Conservation District, and Southeastern Vermont Audubon Society will launch a multi-part workshop series running through 2023.

Participants will learn about farm habitat dynamics for birds, habitat management, wildlife conservation on the farm, as well as species identification from experienced bird guides. This workshop series is open to birders and enthusiasts of all skill levels. Participants may bring binoculars with them. Weather appropriate dress and boots for walking are recommended.

Workshop dates and locations:

May 16 at 8 a.m.: Alyson’s Orchard, Walpole, N.H.

June 18 at 7:30 a.m.: Upper Meadows, Rockingham, Vt.

October 1 at 9 a.m.: Picadilly Farm, Winchester, N.H.

January 21, 2023 at 9 a.m.: Location TBD

March 22, 2023 at 10 a.m.: Location TBD

More details for 2023 dates will be made available soon.

Registration is required. Visit www.birdingonfarm.eventbrite.com.

For more information or assistance in online registration please contact CCCD at 603-756-2988 x3011 or benee@cheshireconservation.org.