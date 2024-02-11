Biomass burning at Springfield Library

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On Wednesday, Feb. 28, at 6 p.m., join ecologist and landscape designer Cheryl Joy Lipton from Chester, Vt., and Springfield Conservation Committee member Geetu Melwani, at the Springfield Town Library, for a presentation on biomass burning. Discover the facts about burning wood for heat and electricity, and whether it impacts the climate and our health.

This event is free and open to the public. Contact the library at 802-885-3108 with any inquiries, or visit our calendar of events to sign up at www.springfieldtownlibrary.org/calendar.