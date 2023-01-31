Biofuels discussion at Rockingham Library

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – The Rockingham Energy Committee will present a biofuel discussion over Zoom on Thursday, Feb. 9 at 6 p.m. Learn all about the emerging renewable liquid heating fuels from Sean Cota, President and CEO of the National Energy & Fuels Institute (NEFI) from Washington, D.C. This presentation will review why these fuels reduce CO2 equivalents (CO2e) and why immediate cumulative uses of renewable fuels impact total cumulative emissions. Cota will also explain the scientific basis of measuring CO2e, and why you need to measure them.

Cota has more than 35 years of experience in the heating fuels industry. He has testified before Congress and the CFTC 10 times as a subject matter expert on energy trading market functions, and in the areas of swaps, futures, options, and other non-regulated, structured financial products.

To receive an invitation to join this live presentation over Zoom, contact programming@rockinghamlibrary.org or call the Rockingham Library at 802-463-4270.