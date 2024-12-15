Bibens supports Springfield Humane Society

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Aubuchon’s Bibens Ace Hardware in Springfield ,Vt., are proud to support our local community partners. We are grateful for the support from our hometown, Springfield, the surrounding neighbors, and employees of Bibens.

With our first Local Roundup, we supported the Springfield Humane Society, whose executive director Marissa Bentley kindly spent a day with us to educate our local neighborhoods, spending time in the store with a few friendly puppies. Sharing the Humane Society’s mission and purpose.

100% of all our caring neighbors’ donations went to the Humane Society. The grand total raised was $2,106.31, and was matched by our Aubuchon Bibens Ace company to present them with a check for a grand total of $4,212.62. Again, thank you all who contributed, volunteered, and visited the whole month to raise awareness and help a worthy cause.