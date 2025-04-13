Bibens Ace Hardware Grand Reopening

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – We would like to invite the Town of Springfield and the surrounding communities of Ludlow, Chester, Rockingham, Perkinsville, Charlestown, Claremont, and all other neighbors who would enjoy a weekend at our Grand Reopening to Aubuchon’s Bibens Ace Hardware, 362 River Road, North Springfield, Vt., on April 25, 26, and 27.

Meet the team, local dignitaries, businesses, contractors, and the surrounding neighbors. There will be food, prizes, fun, great bargains, and friendly faces. Come one, come all. We look forward to seeing you.