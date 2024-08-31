BFWC to begin 123rd club year

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Bellows Falls Woman’s Club (BFWC) will begin its 123rd club year on Sept. 10, with a meeting to be held at the United Church, School Street, beginning at 1:30 p.m. The program presenter will be Michele Bos-Lun, Westminster resident and representative to the Vermont Legislature, speaking on women in prison.

Members will be welcomed back, and area women are invited to join the club. Upon payment of dues, the annual program book will be available.

Since meeting in May, the club gave a scholarship to a graduating student at Bellows Falls Union High School and at Fall Mountain Regional High School. The club executive board met over the summer to develop programs and projects, and to formulate the budget, which will be voted on at the September meeting. The club recently hosted a public pasta dinner as a fundraiser for its many avenues of outreach and scholarships.

Members will participate in the upcoming General Federation of Womens’ Club’s (GFWC) annual National Day of Service, with its focus on hunger and food insecurity.

The club meets monthly on the second Tuesday, September-May, offering varied programs, projects, and social time. Women interested in joining and helping with projects may contact Membership Chairman Sally McGaffigan at 603-445-2729.

The local club is dedicated to community service through volunteerism and donations to many causes. It is a member of the GFWC, whose signature project is domestic abuse awareness and prevention.