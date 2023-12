BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Bellows Falls Woman’s Club (BFWC) recently decorated the Bellows Falls Health Center waiting area for the holidays, bringing cheer to those waiting for appointments. Pictured are club members Betty Haggerty, Club President Nancy McAuliffe, and Wendy O’Dette. Also helping was club Vice President Dianne Potter. Adjacent to the decorated area is the club’s Little Library, where adults and children may help themselves to books to read while there, or to keep.