BFUHS student awarded Skin Grip Diabetes Scholarship

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Bellows Falls Union High School (BFUHS) student Eryn Ross from Westminster was awarded the Skin Grip Diabetes Scholarship. Applying via a short video, Erin conveyed how she lives with diabetes. She was selected as one of 25 recipients for this $1,000 scholarship.

The mission of Skin Grip is to help individuals with diabetes who struggle to keep their glucose monitors inserted in their skin while living an active lifestyle. This scholarship aims to support students who live fearlessly and fight to make the world a better place despite their diagnosis.

As referenced on their scholarship website, “Living with diabetes can make everyday activities more challenging due to the need to manage blood glucose levels. High costs of healthcare, insulin, diabetes devices, and supplies only make things more difficult.

Students living with diabetes have to deal with all this and more. Regardless of these challenges, individuals with diabetes rise to the occasion and deserve to be recognized for their resilience and determination to keep going even when things get tough.”

To be eligible for this scholarship, applicants must be a high school senior, undergraduate in a two- or four-year degree program, or graduate student who has diabetes.

Eryn will be attending the University of Saint Joseph in Connecticut, where she will be majoring in social work and playing field hockey.