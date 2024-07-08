BFUHS co-op students join ATG’s diesel technician apprentice program

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – Bellows Falls Union High School (BFUHS) recent graduates Luke Bowen and Kayden Whalen, who worked part time at Advantage Truck Group (ATG) through the BFUHS cooperative education program, were presented with offer letters from ATG, where they will be pursuing careers as diesel technicians at the company’s facility in Westminster.

Bowen and Whalen will now work as diesel technician apprentices – a full-time paid position with full benefits that combines instructional training including lab, in-class, and online courses with on-the-job training and mentoring. As apprentices, Bowen and Whalen will work with other ATG technicians on everything from preventative maintenance to complex issues, plus receive pay increases as they earn professional certifications.

“These job offers reflect the hard work and commitment Luke and Kayden displayed during the school year as co-ops, and we are excited to welcome them as full-time members of the ATG team,” said Senior Vice President of Network Operations Christopher Pentedemos.

As the need for skilled diesel technicians persists and more high school students are finding higher value through on-the-job training over postsecondary options, the co-op program at BFUHS provides a beneficial partnership between students and companies like ATG.

For more information on ATG, visit www.advantagetruckne.com. For more information on BFUHS, visit www.bfuhs.wnesu.org.