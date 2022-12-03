BF Woman’s Club upcoming December meeting

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Members of the Bellows Falls Woman’s Club will meet on Dec. 13 at the United Church, School Street, and beginning at 1:30 p.m. The working committees will continue to firm up plans as they strive to meet the needs of the club and outreach to nearby areas and communities. The club is partnering with the Bellows Falls Rotary Club in providing holiday cookies for homeless families and individuals living in the area. Cookie boxes will be assembled at the meeting.

At the Nov. 8 meeting of the club, Ian Graham, head librarian at Rockingham Free Public Library spoke of his personal journey in working in libraries and highlighted the history of the Rockingham Library (a Carnegie library), as well as its current programs and ongoing offerings. Members brought in many bags and boxes of non-perishable food and personal care items which were delivered to the Fall Mountain Food Shelf.

The BF Woman’s Club is a member of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs, an international women’s organization dedicated to community improvement by enhancing the lives of others through volunteer service.

Women interested in joining the local club and helping with its projects may contact Betty Haggerty, hubett@hotmail.com.