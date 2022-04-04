BF Woman’s Club holds monthly meeting

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – The members of the Bellows Falls Woman’s Club will hold their monthly meeting on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at the United Church, School St., beginning at 1:30 p.m. Member Eileen Charboneau-Gullo will present a program on Native American Art and Story.

At the March 8 meeting, Dr. Timothy Johnson, local optometrist, gave a presentation on light and how it affects what we see, including color. During the meeting, preliminary plans for the afternoon tea fundraiser, to be held on May 1 at the Masonic Temple from 2–4 p.m., were presented. Details of this event will be discussed at the April meeting. A limited number of tickets for this public event are available at Village Square Booksellers as of Friday, April 1. A raffle of gifts and certificates from area businesses will be held in conjunction with the tea. Proceeds are earmarked for the high school scholarship.

The Bellows Falls Woman’s Club is a member of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs, an international women’s organization dedicated to community improvement through volunteer service.