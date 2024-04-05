BF newcomers meet and greet

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Rockingham Incremental Development Working Group (RIDWG), in collaboration with the Rockingham Arts and Museum Project (RAMP) and Brattleboro Development Credit Corporation, is hosting a meet and greet at the Rockingham Free Public Library on Saturday, April 13, from 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

The event was created to welcome people who have recently moved to the community, as well as longtime residents. This is the third meet and greet that has been hosted since last April.

“We are thrilled that you have relocated to our community, and want you to feel welcome. The meeting will be informal, with a chance for participants to introduce themselves and learn more about the broad range of resources that the community offers. We hope that if you attended the previous meet and greets, that you will come back for this one also and help spread the word,” said Sarah Lang of RIDWG.

RIDWG, which is made up of local residents and stakeholders looking at small-scale development and investment in the Village of Bellows Falls and Town of Rockingham, feels that meeting each other in a relaxed and informal environment is at the heart of community development.

The Rockingham Free Public Library is wheelchair accessible. Please call in advance with any questions or special arrangements at 802-463-4270. RSVPs are appreciated. For more information, please contact Sarah Lang at RockinghamIDWG@gmail.com.