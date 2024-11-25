Beware of holiday scammers

REGION – We barely survived one of what many feel is the scariest event of the year, Halloween, only to be threatened by something much more dangerous: the holiday shopping season.

According to CapitalOne, over 265 million Americans engage in online shopping for several reasons, including convenience, variety, and speed. Not surprisingly, more than one-half of men surveyed prefer online over brick-and-mortar shopping, as well as 44% of women.

In many ways, online shopping can be safer than going to big box stores and malls, but shopping via computers, tablets, and smart phones carries some risk that requires greater care and discrimination.

Here are some warning signs, protective steps, and best practices for having a less stressful shopping experience.

Everyone loves a shopping bargain, but a number of reliable commercial, nonprofit, and government agencies recommend caution when considering the purchase of deeply discounted items. Before buying online, research average advertised prices before purchasing. More than a 55% discount should raise eyebrows. Remember the old adage, “If it seems too good to be true…”

Steer clear of shopping from social media platforms, including Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, or TikTok. Many turn to social media as their primary source for news and information, with regrettable results. Criminals are well aware of this, and post fake news, fraudulent sale offers, and misleading information. According to the Federal Trade Commission, 44% of social media fraud involved shopping scams.

Don’t automatically trust results from a browser search (“Googling”). Frequently, search engines display results in an order determined by paid advertising, not quality or popularity. For the most part, there is no regulation to protect consumers from fraud that develops from a web search.

The method of payment for online purchases can also be a trap set by criminals. Legitimate online vendors do not accept random gift cards for purchases. The same is true for government agencies. It’s fine to use an Apple gift card when buying from Apple, but try using one when shopping at Home Depot. Make payments for internet purchases with credit cards, not debit cards. Credit cards provide some distinct protections, including limited liability in cases of fraud, and the ability to challenge the items on a bill before payment is required. A debit card immediately withdraws payment from your account, and challenging withdrawals can be a complicated process.

A bit more about methods of payment. Use of certain money orders, Zelle, or Venmo should be restricted to payments made to individuals or entities with whom you are familiar – friends, relatives, and businesses. These methods of payment are basically untraceable. While you may have a receipt after making payment, finding out exactly what happened to your money may be difficult, if not impossible.

Whether dealing with a legitimate company or a scammer, be judicious regarding the amount of information you provide to a vendor. Don’t provide your Social Security number unless something involves government, financial institutions, or the transfer of funds. Often, vendors will ask consumers to provide a variety of data when making a purchase. For example, you will likely be asked to complete a warranty form for the purchase of a TV or appliance. Necessary information includes product identification such as serial number, model, date of purchase, and identification of the buyer including contact. Consumers may be asked for additional information: birth date or age, income, family members, preferred leisure activities, travel experiences, the list goes on. These added items are primarily used for target marketing and do not relate to the product purchased. The purpose of warranty registration is to facilitate contact in the event of a recall. The purchase receipt itself is sufficient to support a warranty claim.

You may be overwhelmed regarding online shopping safety, but there is much more information about safe online shopping. To continue your education, visit the following websites: Better Business Bureau at www.bbb.org, Consumer Reports at www.consumerreports.org, AARP at www.aarp.org/fraud, or simply Google online shopping scams – but watch out for fake search results.

If you have questions or comments on this topic, email egreenblott@aarp.org.

Written by Elliott Greenblott, a retired educator and coordinator of the AARP Vermont Fraud Watch Network. He hosts a CATV program, “Mr. Scammer,” produced and distributed by GNAT-TV in Sunderland, Vt., www.gnat-tv.org.