Bethany Birches offers summer camps

PLYMOUTH, Vt. – There are a range of summer camps offered at Bethany Birches Camp (BBC) this year.

Day camp, for children 6-10, is similar to resident camp, but everything is scaled for the age. Activities include shorter hikes, activity blocks, crafts, and more. Your child will learn how to make and keep great friends, conflict management, basic outdoor living skills, and Jesus’ model of treating others with love and respect.

Launch Half, for children 7-10, is for children ready to try the sleep-away camp experience for two nights. Parents are welcome to join in Tuesday evening for dinner and sharing about the week. Launch Full is for campers who are ready for the full experience of four nights at camp. This eases campers into the full week experience.

Core is for ages 8-12, and includes a week of overnight camp featuring all of our favorites: mud pit, slip and slide, meals cooked over a fire, rock climbing, fishing, waterslide, boating, crafts, tree houses, and more.

Summit is for ages 12-16. Summit Mid is for middle school age campers who love camp, but are looking for something new. Unique to this week are the all camp creek hike, the cardboard boat race, middle school madness, and the famous Shindig. Summit High is a pinnacle experience. You’ll get to participate in programs specially designed for you, including more free time, Iron Chef, Coffee House, Barn Party, and all camp capture the flag.

Lastly, Leadership is for ages 14-16. Leaders in Training (LIT) is a new program that combines the best of crew and internship. This program is perfect for teen campers who are interested in being a part of traditional camp fun – cooking over a fire, swimming in a pond, etc. – while also experiencing the other side of camp. This weeklong program includes service projects around camp, faith-focused discussions, team building, and an opportunity to continue to participate in what you love about BBC.

The Counselor in Training (CIT) program is the second step in the leadership programs offered at BBC, for teens 15-16 years old interested in not only developing leadership skills and growing their faith in God, but who also hope to someday be on staff at BBC. This two-week program starts with a week of training from BBC staff and guest speakers. Training is focused on leadership, faith, service, and learning specific skills required to be a counselor at BBC. The second week transitions to CITs working in the shelters with campers alongside a current BBC counselor. This is the first step toward joining the BBC summer staff. We must receive your application by May 31.

For more information on any camp offerings, visit www.bethanybirches.org.