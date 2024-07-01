Best of Vermont Summer Festival 2024

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Okemo Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce new additions and returning favorites for their fourth annual Best of Vermont Summer Festival, which celebrates everything about summer in Vermont.

New this year, the Best of Vermont Summer Festival will be bringing you an exciting update to the five-act music line up, mouthwatering fudge waffles from the Waffle Cabin in the dining tent with Okemo and others, and a brand new beer garden sponsored by Brewfest Beverage. The vendor list is on track to fill up, with over 100 vendors for the weekend. Also, the raffle is being updated to be bigger and better than ever.

Returning this year, Dan Moore of Barker Farm will be showcasing his antique tractors and vintage machines. This is a showcase of Vermont-made engines and machinery, including working exhibits from the 1900s. Also, a festival favorite for kids of all ages, Wunderle’s Big Top Adventures will be joining for clowning around and fun kids’ programming all weekend long.

The Best of Vermont Summer Festival takes place on Saturday, Aug. 24, from 12-7 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 25, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., at Okemo Field on Route 103 in Ludlow.

With festival favorites and new additions, there’s something for everyone. This festival invites locals, new residents, second homeowners, and visitors to enjoy the best of Vermont – maple, cotton candy, funnel cakes, ice cream, local cheeses, hand-crafted artisan products, fine art, live music, agricultural demos, children’s activities, and so much more.

Thank you to all of our sponsors for making this event possible. To see the full vendor list, music lineup, programming, and continued updates, go to the chamber’s special festival website page, www.yourplaceinvermont.com/info. The chamber’s festival committee is still seeking additional sponsors, vendors, and volunteers. Sponsor and vendor forms are available on the festival website page, www.yourplaceinvermont.com/best-of-vermont-summer-festival.