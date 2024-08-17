Best of Vermont Summer 2024 schedule and events

The 2024 Best of Vermont Summer Festival, hosted by the Okemo Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce, will take place on Saturday, Aug. 24, from 12-7 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 25, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., at Okemo Field, on Route 103 in Ludlow, Vt. The festival will feature:

Antique tractors and vintage machines – Sponsored by Cota & Cota, this display features Dan Moore of Barker Farm’s collection of antique tractors and vintage machines. This is a showcase of Vermont-made engines and machinery, including working exhibits from the 1900s.

Farm animal friends, including Stonewall Field Farms showcasing their alpacas, and Gran-Debra Farms featuring their baby goats.

Kids Zone sponsored by Inside Edge Rentals, including Troy Wunderle of Big Top Adventures offering clowning and circus fun. Children’s activities throughout the weekend will also include puzzles and giant games with Fun Time Productions, and Imagination Playground Blue Blocks hosted by Wonderfeet Kids Museum.

Food tent featuring delicious lobster rolls and sangria by Coleman Brook Tavern, fudge waffles by Okemo’s Waffle Cabin, local cheeses, hot sauces, and maple sweet treats. Also enjoy wine from our sponsor, Meiomi Wines Constellation Brands.

Beer garden, including Mount Holly Brewing, Rutland Beer Works, and Von Trapp Brewing, sponsored by Brewfest Beverage.

Vendor raffle – Come and try your luck! More than 50 anticipated items for raffle prizes. All proceeds go to the Okemo Valley Foundation for flood mitigation and other community initiatives.

Gate donation proceeds – This event is the signature event and annual fundraiser for Okemo Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce. Our mission is to provide programs and services to keep the 12-town Okemo Valley region vibrant. Thanks for your support.

More than 100 vendors – You’ll find artisan crafts, specialty foods, fine art, ceramics, photography, handcrafted woodwork, jewelry, and handmade products of all kinds. For a full list of vendors, please visit www.yourplaceinvermont.com/best-of-vermont-summer-festival.

Live music throughout both days with the support of lead music sponsor Engel & Volkers. Each day will feature live music, including our headliners:

Saturday, Aug. 24:

12-2 p.m. – Bear Mountain Boys

2-4 p.m. – The Rustie Bus Band

4-7 p.m. – UnReel

Sunday, Aug. 25:

10 a.m. – 1 p.m. – Ida Mae Specker

1:30-4 p.m. – Brooks Hubbard and Jay Nash

For more information, contact Carol Lighthall, executive director, Okemo Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce, at clighthall@yourplaceinvermont.com or 802-228-5830.