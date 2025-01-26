Bernard Haley Sr., 1926-2025 🇺🇸

GRAFTON, Vt. – It is with great sadness that the family of Bernard “Pete” Haley Sr. announce his passing at the age of 98, on his 80th wedding anniversary.

As the family patriarch and the strongest man we know, he will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him, with his quick wit and incredible sense of humor.

Pete was born in Grafton, Vt., July 8, 1926, to Pearl and Raymond Haley. He spent most of his life in Grafton just a few houses away from the house he was born in.

Pete enlisted in the Navy in 1944 during World War II, and was a sea cook on the USS Latona out of Galveston, Texas. He was well known on the ship for making the most delicious pies, cherry pies being his specialty. This was a treat that the sailors looked forward to, because it felt like a little piece of home.

Pete married the love of his life Isabelle Buell in Westminster, Vt., on Jan. 18, 1945. They raised four children.

Pete cared for Isabelle at their home for the last year of her life, always letting her know how loved she was. He said it was the toughest job he had ever done, not physically, but emotionally. He loved her so much. On the day of Pete’s passing, Isabelle painted him a glorious sunrise to welcome him home to be with her.

Pete had several jobs after coming home from the war. Most notably, he worked for Cota and Cota from 1973 until he retired. He was a fleet mechanic, and could always be found with a tool in his hand.

His favorite phrase to his granddaughters, when they would come to him with, “Something’s wrong with my car, it’s making noise,” he would say, “Turn the radio up, you won’t hear it” with a chuckle.

Pete is survived by his daughter Corinne Miles, of Grafton, Vt., Reginald Haley/Sharon, of Winchester, N.H., and daughter- in-law Noreen Agoes Haley, of Greensboro, N.C.; granddaughters Michelle, Regina, Lori, Amy, Heather, Melissa, and Samantha; and grandsons John and Michael.

Pete also leaves behind great-grandchildren Ryan, Brent, Wesley, Troy, Bryana, Alyssa, Tianna, Erin, Sidney, Rafer, John Michael, Tyler, Victoria, Kyle, Tyler, Josh, Hunter, Remington, Tiffany, Shaina, and several great-great-grandchildren, who he was so proud of.

Pete was preceded in death by his wife Isabelle on Dec. 26, 2014, sons Bernard Jr. (Peter) and Raymond, and grandchildren Raymond Jr. and Denine. Also preceding him in death were his siblings Ruby, Doris, Cecil, Merton, Lawrence, Lewis, Charlotte, and Gertrude.

Calling hours will take place on Saturday, Feb. 1, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., with a service at 1 p.m., at the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster Street, Bellows Falls, Vt. Burial will take place in the spring, at the Houghtonville Cemetery in Grafton, Vt. Date and time will be announced.

The family would like to thank Bayada hospice for the exceptional care, Grafton Cares, and a special thank you to Diane , Melissa, and Amanda – his favorite girls.

Pete was a great soul, who will be greatly missed by many.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster Street, Bellows Falls, Vt.