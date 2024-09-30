Benson’s Chevrolet to host annual Trunk-or-Treat

LUDLOW, Vt. – Get ready for a spooktacular evening at Benson’s Chevrolet of Ludlow. The dealership will once again host its annual Trunk-or-Treat event on Thursday, Oct. 31, from 5-7 p.m.

Calling all ghosts, goblins, and superheroes. Bring your little ones to Benson’s for a night of fun, treats, and games. Join us as we decorate our dealership with festive Halloween decorations, and fill the parking lot with candy-filled trunks.

Businesses in the area are also invited to sponsor a trunk, and decorate it in their own unique style. It’s a great opportunity to showcase your brand while giving back to the community.

Admission is free, and there will be plenty of free parking available. Don’t miss out on this fun-filled family event.

For more information or to sponsor a trunk, please contact Corrie at 802-228-4000 or corrie@bensonschevy.com. Visit us on Facebook for more event information.

Benson’s Chevrolet of Ludlow is a proud member of the Ludlow community, offering a wide range of new and used Chevrolet vehicles, as well as top-notch service and maintenance.