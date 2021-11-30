Benson’s Chevrolet pet supplies drive

LUDLOW, Vt. – Benson’s Chevrolet in Ludlow is partnering with the Springfield Humane Society this holiday season. Donations for pets may be dropped off at Benson’s, 25 Pond Street, from Nov. 29 through Dec. 23.

Items needed include pet beds, bedding, bath towels, blankets, toys, pet food, chew toys, gift cards to Amazon, Chewy, or Bark Box, and cleaning supplies – paper towels, gloves, trash bags, and bleach. Please help our furry friends this holiday season!

For more information, call 802-228-4000, go to www.bensonschevy.com, or find us on Facebook or Instagram.