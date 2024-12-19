Benson’s Chevrolet food drive supports Windsor County Youth Services

LUDLOW, Vt. – Benson’s Chevrolet is proud to announce the success of their annual food drive, which donated over $500 of food for the Windsor County Youth Services (WCYS). The food drive ran from Nov. 1 to Nov. 30, and customers were encouraged to donate nonperishable food items at the dealership.

Windsor County Youth Services is a nonprofit organization that provides a variety of services to youth and families in Windsor County, Vt. These services include safe housing for homeless young people, school programs, summer camps, mentoring, and counseling. The food collected from the Benson’s Chevrolet food drive will be used to support these programs, and provide nutritious meals to the youth served by the organization.

“We are so grateful to Benson’s Chevrolet for their support of our food drive,” said Ellen from WCYS.” The food donated will make a big difference in the lives of the youth we serve.”

Benson’s Chevrolet is committed to giving back to the community, and is proud to support Windsor County Youth Services. The dealership encourages other businesses and individuals to get involved in supporting this important organization.

Benson’s Chevrolet is a family-owned and -operated dealership that has been serving the Ludlow community for over 93 years. The dealership offers a wide variety of new and used Chevrolet vehicles, as well as a full-service automotive repair shop. Benson’s Chevrolet is committed to providing its customers with the highest level of service and satisfaction.