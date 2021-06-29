Bellows Falls Women’s Club Wind Beneath Our Wings project success

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – A big thank you to all who participated in the Wind Beneath Our Wings Project celebrating the helpers of our Covid-19 pandemic year. Paper cranes with honorees’ names attached are flying all over town.

Many thanks to facilitators Pat, Alan, and Myles at Village Square Booksellers for the beautiful display and taking donations at the store. Thanks also to Friends of the Rockingham Library for allowing us to set up a table at the plant sale.

Because of your generous donations, the Bellows Falls Women’s Club was not only able to grant our nursing or helping profession scholarship but to increase the amount of the award to $1,800. We are proud to announce that Bellows Falls High School graduating senior Madisyn Illingworth received our 2021 Amy Searles Scholarship.

Written by Eileen Charbonneau-Gullo, Bellows Falls Women’s Club