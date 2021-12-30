Bellows Falls Woman’s Club updates

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – At the December 14 meeting, Alma Beals, local bird enthusiast, gave winter bird feeding tips, information on habitats, migration, and natural predators and pests at feeding stations. She offered two Audubon tote bags as give-away door prizes.

During the business meeting, co-chairman Judy Boynton highlighted excerpts from the many scrapbooks of club history that were the focus of the November meeting. There was discussion of preserving the contents of the scrapbooks in digital format so that they are more accessible.

The Bellows Falls Woman’s Club is a member of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs, which is dedicated to community improvement through volunteer service. Women interested in joining the club and helping with its many projects may contact Betty Haggerty at hubett@hotmail.com.