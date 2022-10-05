Bellows Falls Woman’s Club to meet on Oct. 11

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Members of the Bellows Falls Woman’s Club will meet Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at the United Church of Bellows Falls, 8 School St., at 1:30 p.m. Speakers will be Bellows Falls Police Chief David Bemis, presenting on gun safety, and a representative of Health Care and Rehabilitation Services, speaking on mental health. Plans for the Oct. 29, 2022 fundraiser, a food and bake sale held in conjunction with the Walpole Library’s book sale, will be discussed.

At the Sept. 13, 2022 meeting, Club President Nancy McAuliffe welcomed all members, including the General Federation of Women’s Clubs of Vermont (GFWC-VT) President Beverley Pallmerine. Pallmerine spoke on the fall meeting of GFWC-VT. The afternoon program was devoted to explaining the club’s inner workings, including its purpose and mission. Members broke into working committee groups to formulate plans for the club year. Upon payment of dues, members received a program book. Members adopted the a budget for the year.

The Bellows Falls club hosted the GFWC-VT fall meeting at the United Church of Bellows Falls on Oct. 1. This local club is a member of the GFWC, an international women’s organization, dedicated to community improvement by enhancing the lives of others through volunteer service.

Women interested in joining the Bellows Falls Woman’s Club can contact Betty Haggerty at hubett@hotmail.com.