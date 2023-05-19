Bellows Falls Woman’s Club Tea

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – With the excitement of the previous day’s coronation of King Charles III still in the air, the Bellows Falls Woman’s Club (BFWC) hosted an afternoon tea on May 7, as a fundraiser for its Amy Searles scholarship fund.

The sold-out event at the Masonic Temple featured sweets, savories, scones, bottomless tea cups, and an array of fascinators and other fancy hats.

Prizes for the hats were awarded in adult and youth categories, with Marsha Austin’s butterfly headpiece taking first place for adults, and four youthful designers receiving prizes for their creations.

The Searles Scholarship is given by the BFWC each year to a graduating senior at Bellows Falls Union High School who plans to pursue training in nursing or another healthcare-related field. Searles was hired by the BFWC in 1904 as the area’s first district nurse.

The BFWC was organized in 1901, and became a member of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs in 1913. Its motto is “Concern, Courage, Commitment – A Better World for All.” More information can be found at its website, www.bellowsfallswomansclub.weebly.com, or on its Facebook page.