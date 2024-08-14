Bellows Falls Woman’s Club pasta supper

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Pasta is on the menu Friday, Aug. 23, when the Bellows Falls Woman’s Club (BFWC) puts on a pasta supper to benefit its scholarship program.

The line forms at 5 p.m., at the United Church of Bellows Falls, 8 School Street, with entrance through the accessible rear door. Servings continue until 7 p.m.

A variety of hot and cold pasta dishes, homemade focaccia bread, a salad bar, desserts, and beverages are among the offerings to eat in or take out. Vegetarian and gluten-free options will also be available

The cost is discounted for children 6-12, and children under 6 are free.

The supper is a fundraiser for the club’s scholarships that are awarded each year to graduates of Bellows Falls Union and Fall Mountain Union high schools.

The BFWC was organized in 1901, and is a member of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs, which is dedicated to community improvement by enhancing the lives of others through volunteer service.

Further information about the local club can be found at www.bellowsfallswomansclub.weebly.com, or on Facebook.