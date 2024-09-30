Bellows Falls Woman’s Club October meeting

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Members of the Bellows Falls Woman’s Club will meet on Oct. 8, at the United Church, School Street, beginning at 1:30 p.m. The program presenter will be Kelly O’Ryan, principal of Bellows Falls Union High School. She will speak on a grant-funded program sponsored by the Jed Foundation, which is focused on mental health and suicide prevention initiatives among the student body.

At the Sept. 10 opening meeting of the club, members and guests heard a presentation on women in prison led by Michell Bos-Lun, representative to the Vermont Legislature, where she serves on the corrections committee. Bos-Lun highlighted the substandard conditions of facilities for the women, and helpful outside supports such as community justice centers.

The club’s annual budget was accepted. Program booklets for the current club year were available. The club’s recent pasta dinner fundraiser was a good success. The club participated in the General Federation of Women’s Clubs’ (GFWC) National Day of Service and its focus on hunger and food insecurity. The members piggybacked with the Sept. 26 Overflow the Opera House food drive for Our Place Drop-in Center by donating nonperishable food and money.

The local club is a member of the GFWC, an international women’s organization dedicated to community improvement through volunteer service. Its signature program is domestic violence awareness and prevention.

Area women interest in joining the club and helping with its projects may contact Membership Chairman Sally McGaffigan at 603-445-2527.