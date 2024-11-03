Bellows Falls Woman’s Club October meeting recap

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Members of the Bellows Falls Woman’s Club (BFWC) will meet on Nov. 12, at the United Church, School Street, beginning at 1:30 p.m. The program presenter will be Kathy Cray, showing her quilt and speaking of other fabric arts, including dolls. Her program is entitled “Playthings by the Yard.”

At the Oct. 8 club meeting, members and several guests heard a presentation on the JED Foundation from Kelly O’Ryan, principal of Bellows Falls Union High School (BFUHS), and faculty member Vicky Jones. This grant-funded program’s focus is student mental health and suicide prevention.

In attendance at the October meeting was General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC) of Vermont. President Darleen Remy, who spoke to the planned Oct. 19 state federation meeting, to be hosted by the Ludlow/Okemo Valley Woman’s Club. Local Club President Nancy McAuliffe and club member Betty Haggerty attended the meeting. Along with state programs, many of the current national GFWC areas of focus were explained and expanded upon.

On Oct. 26, the local club held a successful food sale in conjunction with the Friends of the Walpole Library’s book sale. Monies raised through this and other fundraising initiatives support the club’s public service to the greater area communities and two high school scholarships.

The Bellows Falls Woman’s Club is a member of the GFWC, an international women’s organization dedicated to community improvement by enhancing the lives of others through volunteer service. Area women interested in joining the club and working on its projects and outreach may contact Membership Chairman Sally McGaffigan at 603-445-2729.