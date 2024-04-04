Bellows Falls Woman’s Club March meeting recap and next meeting

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Members of the Bellows Falls Woman’s Club will meet on April 9, at the United Church, School Street, beginning at 1:30 p.m. The program presenter will be Sharon Baker of Chester, speaking on her business of creating and selling shawls. Plans for an upcoming spring fundraiser to support the club’s two high school scholarships will be discussed. Public announcements are forthcoming.

At the March 12 club meeting, Jennifer Tolaro-Heidbrink, executive director of Parks Place Community Center, gave an overview of the many programs and agencies which partner with Parks Place to bring social services to the area and our community’s citizens. Members brought in several bags and boxes of nonperishable food and personal care items, as well as cash donations which were given to the Fall Mountain Food Shelf.

The local club is a member of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs, which promotes volunteerism, and whose signature focus is domestic and sexual violence awareness and prevention. The club is a member of the state federation, which will hold its annual meeting on May 4 in Poultney.