Bellows Falls Woman’s Club January meeting

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Members of the Bellows Falls Woman’s Club will meet on Jan. 14, at the United Church, School Street, beginning at 1:30 p.m. The program presenter will be Probate Judge Jodi Parrott French.

At the Dec. 10 meeting, members brought their gifts for the residents of two area elder care homes, Sterling House and Morning Glory Manor. Gifts were delivered just before Christmas, bring cheer to the residents. Club members enjoyed a social time at the meeting.

The local club is a member of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs, an international women’s organization dedicated to community improvement by enhancing the lives of others through volunteer service. Through monetary and in-kind donations, the club supports many area organizations and agencies, including the Bellows Falls Area Senior Center, Fall Mountain Food Shelf, Our Place Drop-in Center, Rockingham Free Public Library, Bridge Library, Visiting Nurse and Hospice for Vermont and New Hampshire, and Parks Place Resource Center. At graduation, the club will give a scholarship at Bellows Falls Union High School and at Fall Mountain Regional High School.

Area women interested in joining the club and helping with its projects may call Membership Chairman Sally McGaffigan at 603-445-2527.