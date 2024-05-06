Bellows Falls Woman’s Club final meeting of the season

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Members of the Bellows Falls Woman’s Club will gather for their final meeting of the club year at the United Church, 8 School Street, on May 14, beginning at 12 p.m. The executive board will host a luncheon for all. Following the meal, officers for the 2024-2026 administration will be installed. Wrap-up reports of committees and the club will be addressed.

At the April 9 meeting, Sharon Baker of Chester presented a program on her handmade shawl and scarf business. As an entrepreneur, she has been instrumental in helping to establish other incubator businesses in the town.

Plans were made for the May 5 antiques appraisal event, with net proceeds earmarked to support the two high school scholarships.

The local library’s grandfather clock, which the club gave to the Rockingham Library in 1909, has been restored, and will be rededicated on June 1, at 12 p.m., at the library.

The executive board will meet during the summer to make plans for the next year of club meetings, which will begin on Sept. 10.