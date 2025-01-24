Bellows Falls Trustees hear from town manager, review budget

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Rockingham municipal manager Scott Pickup announced at the Tuesday, Jan. 14, meeting of the Bellows Falls Trustees that the town hall is now open five days per week: Monday-Thursday, 7:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.; and Friday, 7:30-11:30 a.m.

A public meeting will be held on Saturday, Feb. 22, at 10 a.m., at the Rockingham Public Library, to discuss the fire department consolidation proposal. “Hopefully we’ll get lots of folks to attend,” Pickup commented, “so they can get some information, and get updated,” prior to the March 1 Town Meeting, where one of the articles to be voted on applies “directly to fire-related issues.”

Pickup updated the board on equipment issues in both the water and sewer departments. He said he had met with Travis Kemp, chief operator for the Bellows Falls water department, who informed him that raw water pump #1 failed, and is not currently functioning. Installed in 1988, the pump is at least 13 years beyond its lifespan, according to Pickup, who said the cost to replace it will run about $35,000. Although not included in this year’s budget, the money will be deducted from the existing water department surplus. Pickup mentioned that pump #2, also installed in 1988, is still operational, and is scheduled for replacement within the fiscal year 2026 budget.

The board passed a motion adding an item to the Bellows Falls Village Annual Meeting asking voters to allow the village to borrow a sum of up to $730,000 from the Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Fund (DWSRF). Pickup explained that this request pertained to the Kissell Hill/Colony Road projects that are going through an environmental review currently, and need the authorization to continue the bonding process.

Additionally, Pickup told the board he and Kemp were working on an engineering submission for the fiscal year 2027 budget that addresses the cost of replacing the intake piping at the water plant, and once he has more information, he will present the board with a plan.

Chief operator for the sewer department Rob Wheeler discovered internal leaking in the dryer unit, requiring they swap it out with the second, back-up unit while the main dryer is repaired. Pickup told the board to expect to see some costs associated with hauling away the sludge in the interim until the dryer is up and running. Pickup also mentioned that they would be taking steps to apply for a Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF) loan to purchase locally sourced dryers, as the current units are manufactured in China, making obtaining replacement parts difficult.

After the board spent some time reviewing budget items, they agreed to put the budget status report and manager evaluation on the agenda for the next trustees meeting, to be held on Tuesday, Feb. 11.