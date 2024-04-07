Bellows Falls Rotary hosts Shona Grill Pop-Up Night

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Bellows Falls Rotary Club is hosting a Shona Grill Pop-Up Fundraiser at the Moose Lodge in Bellows Falls on Saturday, April 20, from 4:30-7 p.m.

Do you miss those savory burgers and tasty fries that only Kim Bovill and her dedicated staff can create? Well, the wait is almost over. For one night, you can get the Shona Grill burger, fries, Shona salads, and, of course, lots of maple mayo. Veggie burgers will be available as an alternative. Food will be served in to-go containers, to sit down and enjoy at the Moose with a cocktail or beverage of your choice, or you can simply take it with you to eat at home. Enjoy live music from Eric and The Steamrollers during the event.

The evening will also be the launch of Rotary’s Spring Raffle, to benefit local scholarships and Rotary’s many initiatives.

Money raised from this event will go towards the local scholarship fund and local service projects. The Bellows Falls Rotary Club recently celebrated its 100th anniversary, marking a century of service and dedication to the community. Since its establishment in November 1923, the club has been a pillar of support, working tirelessly to improve the lives of individuals and families in Bellows Falls and the surrounding area. Through various initiatives and projects, the Rotary Club has made a significant impact on education, healthcare, and community development. From providing scholarships to local students, to organizing fundraisers for important causes, the club has consistently demonstrated its commitment to making a positive difference.

For more information about the Shona Grill Pop-Up event or the Bellows Falls Rotary Club, contact Sam Howard at saamjm@gmail.com or 802-376-9983.