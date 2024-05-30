BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Summer is just around the corner, and the Wild Goose Players, The Rotary Club of Bellows Falls, and local sponsors have teamed up to create the second annual Bellows Falls Festival – “The BFF.” Get ready for an unforgettable experience you won’t want to miss, June 8, from 1-10 p.m.

The BFF is a one-day event packed full of excitement and entertainment. The festival will take place outdoors at the Waypoint Center, located at 17 Depot Street in Bellows Falls, Vt. Food vendors Jamaican Jewelz, Bellows Falls Moose Club, and Smokin’ Bowls will tantalize your taste buds, and a selection of beer and wine will be available.

But of course, the real highlight of the BFF will be the music and performances.

The Chad Hollister Band hails from Vermont, and has opened for Bob Dylan, Paul Simon, and Tom Petty, and has shared the stage with every Phish member, Billy Gibbons, Merl Saunders, Warren Haynes, and Blues Traveller. His music is a voice for the positive, and reminds you that life is truly a gift, as is the ability to share it through music. He’ll be at the BFF with the full nine-piece band.

The Gaslight Tinkers’ blend of global rhythms creates a joyously danceable sound around a core of traditional New England old time and Celtic fiddle music, merging boundless positive energy with melody and song. Since its formation in 2012, the band has lit up the East Coast, the West Coast, and the Caribbean, headlining clubs, dances, and major festivals. The Gaslight Tinkers’ shows are packed with delightful surprises, elated crowds, and exuberant musicianship.

In addition to the music line up, there will be plenty of other local artists performing throughout the day. Be sure not to miss the much-anticipated performances from Vermont Armored Combat and Keene Pride.

Tickets are on sale now, and are priced to be affordable for everyone. Visit www.bellowsfallsfestival.org.

This is a family-friendly event, so bring the kids and introduce them to the joys of live music. Don’t forget to bring a blanket or chair so you can relax and enjoy the music. Chairs under the big tent will be provided, and will be on a first come, first served basis.

This event promises to be a day to remember. So come on out, support the local music scene, and have a great time with family and friends. We cannot wait to see you there.