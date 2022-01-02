Bellows Falls Emblem Club meeting

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Bellows Falls Emblem Club 153 held it’s December meeting and Christmas party at a members home on Atkinson St., Dec. 14, 2021. The meeting was very well attended including all club officers and several at-large members.

Following the meeting, a delicious potluck dinner was enjoyed by all, and then there was a fun game led by treasurer Ashley MaCants. To end the evening, there was a good old Yankee Swap causing lots of laughs.

The next meeting will be Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022 at 6 p.m.