Bellows Falls Elks January Student of the Month

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – It is a pleasure to announce that Elizabeth Anderson has been named the January Elks Student of the Month for Bellows Falls Union High School (BFUHS). A senior, Elizabeth is the daughter of Robert Anderson and Amber Malloy, and she resides in Westminster.

Elizabeth sets high standards for herself. She cares about learning for the benefit of learning, rather than concentrating on “just the number grade.” She has signed up for enrichment programs in the past to pursue her special interests, which speaks volumes for her academic growth. Dedicated to doing well, she sets goals and then lines up her academic schedule to meet post high school requirements for her career interests.

Always positive, Elizabeth is a pleasure to work with. She brings positive energy and enthusiasm to class assignments, discussions, and various activities. Desirous of developing her skills, she seeks constructive criticism and truly values any suggestions for improvement. Every day is a smile and a “thank you” with Elizabeth, and her attitude and drive are appreciated.

An active student who attends school every day, not only does Elizabeth eagerly attend her classes, but she asks for additional time with a teacher if there is something more that she wants to work on.

Adding to her busy academic life, community service matters to her. She is a valued member the BFUHS Environmental Club, and enthusiastically and maturely led a group of younger students through special activities for Earth Day last year.

Clearly deserving of recognition, BFUHS and the Elks are proud to have Elizabeth represent us as a Student of the Month.