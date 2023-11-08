BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Bellows Falls Downtown announces Shop Local 2023. Support our local businesses by spending your dollars “downtown,” and receive stamps for purchases. Collect a full card of stamps, which equals $100, and submit the card for a chance to win one of over 50 prizes generously donated by our Bellows Falls, Grafton, Rockingham, Saxtons River, and Westminster businesses. Last year there was over $475,000 spent locally from November-December.

Why shop local? For every $1 you spend, 67 cents stays here in our towns. Remember, our business owners are the folks that keep our community vibrant and open for business. They are the ones who donate to your childrens’ sports teams, fundraisers, and they volunteer their time in our community. Think about who you want to support before you do your holiday shopping this year.

The Shop Local kick-off begins on Friday, Nov. 17, which is also Third Friday in Bellows Falls. Enjoy food and drink, an indoor farmers market at the Flat Iron Cooperative from 4-7 p.m., tastings at 7 Balls, open studios at 33 Bridge Street and on Canal Street, and Meet the Artist Live at the Canal Street Art Gallery from 5-8 p.m. The Village Square Booksellers will be open until 7 p.m., and the Bellows Falls Opera House movie shows at 7 p.m. Visit the Bellows Falls Downtown on Facebook for the latest news. For a list of downtown merchants and 2023 Shop Local participating businesses, visit www.bellowsfallsvt.org.