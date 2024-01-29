Bellows Falls Community Closet to reopen

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – With the closing of SEVCA’s Good Buy Stores in Springfield and Bellows Falls, SEVCA donated over 50 totes of clothing and shoes to the Community Closet. The Closet, located at Immanuel Episcopal Church, 20 Church Street in Bellows Falls, is set to reopen on Saturday, Feb. 3, from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. We have spent the past six weeks unpacking, sorting, organizing, and sizing all of their donations, and we are jam packed full with adult clothing from winter wear, to summer wear, to exercise clothing, to shoes.

Our children’s clothing has been donated to Busy Bees Children’s Clothing Hive, located at 17 Rockingham Street in downtown Bellows Falls. The store is usually open five days a week, and accepts donations of children’s clothing.

We plan to expand our days to include Wednesday and Saturday, from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., starting on Feb. 3. If anyone would like to volunteer on either day, come in and let us know. We will accept clean, gently used adult clothing on the days we are open. The Community Closet and Busy Bees will be working with SEVCA and their voucher system.