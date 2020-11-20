Bellows Falls American Legion cancels Thanksgiving dinner

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – With great sadness and a heavy heart, the Bellows Falls American Legion Post 37, following state of Vermont guidelines, has to cancel our free, traditional Thanksgiving dinner. Over the years, this event has served 300-plus community guests.

However, during the holidays, we will be donating the funds that would have gone toward the dinner to three organizations: Our Place Drop-in Center, Fall Mountain Food Shelf, and Springfield Health and Rehabilitation Center.

We wish everyone a happy and harmonious Thanksgiving.