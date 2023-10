SOUTH LONDONDERRY, Vt. – The South Londonderry Free Library invites goblins of all ages to make applehead witches and flying bats with art teacher Casey Junker Bailey on Saturday, Oct. 28, at 10:30 a.m. The program is free of charge, and thanks to a generous grant from the Stratton Foundation, each family will receive their own storybook, “Bats at the Library,” to keep. For more information on our monthly programs for kids, contact the library at 802 824-3371.