Ballard-Hobart American Legion Post 36 awards 2021 scholarships

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Ballard-Hobart American Legion Post 36 announced the following scholarship awards to area students:

Ballard-Hobart Post 36 Award of $2,000 to Aislynn Kelley,

VFW 10155 Award of $2,000 to Hope Kelley,

Charles D. Baitz Memorial Award of $1,000 to Graeffin Anderson,

Edwin O’Conner Jr. Memorial Award of $1,000 to Hailey Pierce,

John Tapper Memorial Award of $1,000 to Erik Heitsmith,

Center for Veterans Health Memorial Award of $1,000, in memory of SGT Robert Almasy and CPL Kenneth Defenbaugh, to Jack Boyle,

Ashley Newman Memorial Award of $500 to Rosalee Saccardo,

and, Paula Seal Memorial Award of $500 to Sadie Kobak.