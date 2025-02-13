Aviation and career education camp in Springfield

NORTH SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Hartness State Airport in North Springfield, Vt., will be hosting the 2025 Aviation Career Education (ACE) Academy, from July 28 – Aug. 1. The day camp will provide a valuable opportunity for area students between the ages of 12 and 16 to learn more about aviation through a variety of experiences.

The ACE Academy is a hands-on aviation program that allows young people to explore the dynamics of a variety of aviation-related careers. Professional, military, and civilian experts will introduce campers to the principles of flight, teamwork, preflight safety, building and launching model rockets, plotting navigation courses, flight simulators, and much more. FAA-certified pilots will brief participants on what’s involved with flight safety, and also the features of different types of aircraft.

It will take place daily, from Monday, July 28 – Friday, Aug. 1, from 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. each day, at Hartness State Airport in North Springfield. Camp tuition for the week includes transportation from the ACE site to camp activities, food, beverages, and more.

ACE Academy is for area youth between the ages of 12 and 16. For an application and more information, visit www.flynesa.com/ace.

ACE Academy is a program of Vermont Aviation Advisory Council Inc., with much support from the FAA, New England Soaring Association, and the Vermont Agency of Transportation.